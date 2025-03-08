Jets Linked To 25-Year-Old Lions Safety In Free Agency: 'Good Blitzer'
The New York Jets are tasked with re-building their defense this offseason, and to do so, they’ll be acquiring players who fit well within Aaron Glenn’s defensive scheme.
Sure, it will be newly-named defensive coordinator Steve Wilks calling plays on defense for the Jets, but Wilks will be working closely with Glenn when it comes to New York’s defensive philosophy, which is expected to feature a blitz-heavy approach.
As such, Glenn and Jets GM Darren Mougey will want to sign or trade for blitz-capable defenders, even in positions stretching back to the secondary. One guy to keep an eye on in this regard is free agent safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, whom Glenn worked with on the Detroit Lions over the past few years.
On Friday, Melifonwu was linked to the Jets by Detroit Free Press’ Jared Ramsey.
“Melifonwu … could be an option for the Jets to address their secondary,” Ramsey wrote.
“Melifonwu ended the 2023 season as one of the Lions' starting safeties but spent most of 2024, the final year of his rookie contract, on the injured list. The Lions have one of the top safety duos in the league in Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, which could make it easier to move on from one of general manager Brad Holmes' first draft picks.”
“In addition to the two corners they might be losing, the Jets have four safeties — Chuck Clark, Tony Adams (restricted), Jalen Mills and Ashtyn Davis — set to become free agents. Melifonwu, who turns 26 in May, is a good blitzer and can play as a back-end safety or in the box, which fits with Glenn's blitz-heavy scheme.”
Melifonwu was selected at No. 101 overall by the Lions in the 2021 NFL draft out of Syracuse. He’s tallied 72 tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and 4.5 sacks in his career thus far.
The 25-year-old safety carves out an imposing figure in the secondary at six-foot-three, 210 pounds. Melifonwu would be a valuable addition to the Jets defense not only because of his relative youth and upside but also because he’d come equipped with an advanced understanding of what Glenn expects defensively. There would be no learning curve for Melifonwu, which aligns with New York’s alleged “win-now” aspirations for 2025.
More NFL: Jets Predicted To Sign Cowboys' Projected $4.5 Million 'Valuable' Cornerback