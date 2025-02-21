Jets Loosely Linked To $42 Million Eight-Year Veteran As 'Perfect Free-Agent Option'
What don't the New York Jets need to improve in 2025?
It's hard to take any positives away from this past season, when the Jets had high hopes of making the playoffs and instead finished 5-12. They'll have a new head coach, quarterback, and general manager all at the same time in 2025, so it's as fresh a start as a franchise could ever have.
As the Jets look to free agency, one area they can undoubtedly improve is the offensive line. New York ranked 17th in adjusted line yards last season, per FTN Fantasy, and they're likely to lose right tackle Morgan Moses in free agency.
In a recent article, USA Today's Jacob Camenker paired each NFL team with a "perfect free agent option," and saddled the Jets with former Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings left tackle Cam Robinson, an eight-year NFL starter.
"Aaron Glenn is coming to the Jets from the Lions, who built one of the NFL's best offensive lines during his time there. Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey may try replicating that success in New York," Camenker wrote.
"Signing Robinson would give the team an experienced left tackle who could allow Olu Fashanu to kick over to right tackle and plug one of the Jets' biggest holes, as Morgan Moses is a free agent."
Robinson, 30, spent the first seven full seasons of his career in Jacksonville before he was traded to the Vikings to replace injured star left tackle Christian Darrisaw in the middle of the season. Though not all metrics loved him this season, he started and played all 17 games for the first time in his career.
Spotrac projects Robinson for a three-year, $42 million contract, which isn't too hefty a price tag for a left tackle. Robinson might not be a premium player at the position, but he can still be a winning one for the Jets if they build the right skill group around him.
