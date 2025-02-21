Jets Country

Jets Loosely Linked To $42 Million Eight-Year Veteran As 'Perfect Free-Agent Option'

Do the Jets need to prioritize the O-line?

Jackson Roberts

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings tackle Cam Robinson (74) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings tackle Cam Robinson (74) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

What don't the New York Jets need to improve in 2025?

It's hard to take any positives away from this past season, when the Jets had high hopes of making the playoffs and instead finished 5-12. They'll have a new head coach, quarterback, and general manager all at the same time in 2025, so it's as fresh a start as a franchise could ever have.

As the Jets look to free agency, one area they can undoubtedly improve is the offensive line. New York ranked 17th in adjusted line yards last season, per FTN Fantasy, and they're likely to lose right tackle Morgan Moses in free agency.

In a recent article, USA Today's Jacob Camenker paired each NFL team with a "perfect free agent option," and saddled the Jets with former Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings left tackle Cam Robinson, an eight-year NFL starter.

"Aaron Glenn is coming to the Jets from the Lions, who built one of the NFL's best offensive lines during his time there. Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey may try replicating that success in New York," Camenker wrote.

"Signing Robinson would give the team an experienced left tackle who could allow Olu Fashanu to kick over to right tackle and plug one of the Jets' biggest holes, as Morgan Moses is a free agent."

Robinson, 30, spent the first seven full seasons of his career in Jacksonville before he was traded to the Vikings to replace injured star left tackle Christian Darrisaw in the middle of the season. Though not all metrics loved him this season, he started and played all 17 games for the first time in his career.

Spotrac projects Robinson for a three-year, $42 million contract, which isn't too hefty a price tag for a left tackle. Robinson might not be a premium player at the position, but he can still be a winning one for the Jets if they build the right skill group around him.

More NFL: Jets $33 Million Star Defender Predicted To Defect To Rival Patriots In Free Agency

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News