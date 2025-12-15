Aaron Glenn Calls Jets' Blowout Loss Vs. Jaguars 'Unacceptable'

The New York Jets have had a roller coaster of a season.

Most of the noise out there is going to be negative when you have a 3-11 record, but there are takeaways that fans should have at least a bit of optimism about. There are building block pieces here that can help the team through this rebuild. The 2025 NFL Draft class looks like a massive hit with guys like Armand Membou, Mason Taylor, Azareye'h Thomas, and Malachi Moore.

Also, Aaron Glenn still looks like the guy for the job, despite the record. It takes time to build a culture, and the Jets have felt that this season. Even with all of the losses, Glenn has publicly said all of the right things. This team is arguably a quarterback away from at least getting closer to .500. There are other holes as well, but quarterback is the biggest right now.

The Jets had a tough day

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) sacks New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (4) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the negative side, these last two weeks have been a step backward. Glenn said so himself after the Jets lost, 48-20, against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

"Yeah, it has been," Glenn said when asked if these last two weeks have been a step backwards. "Because you just don't give up that many points and lose by that margin and say that it's not. I'm not going to BS any of you guys and nobody else. But again, we have to make sure that we can fix that. I'm evaluating everything. I'm evaluating the schematics.

"I'm evaluating the Xs and Os. I'm evaluating the players, you know, the character of this team. We have to figure something out. Because I do know this, there was a number of guys that really gave it to us this game. I know that. I could see how tired they were. I could see how they played in the game. We just have to get better. We can't lose games like that. It's unacceptable."

Aaron Glenn says the last two weeks have been a step back for the Jets:



"Yeah, it has been, because you just don't give up that many points and lose by that margin and say that it's not. I'm not going to BS any of you guys and nobody else." pic.twitter.com/e8mnUWF0tn — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 14, 2025

The biggest bright spot on offense was Adonai Mitchell, who had six catches for 58 yards and a touchdown. Isaiah Williams also had six catches for 54 yards. The defense, in general, struggled. Trevor Lawrence had 330 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, 51 rushing yards, and a rushing touchdown in the contest.

Last week, the Jets lost against the Dolphins, 34-10. Most of New York's losses this season have at least been competitive. That's why these last two weeks have been a step backward because the Jets looked overmatched.

