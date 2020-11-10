Jets vs. Patriots Monday Night Football Live Score Updates

Can the New York Jets avoid their worst start to a season in franchise history? They'll have to take down their division rivals, the New England Patriots, in order to do so.

Here's what you need to know leading up to Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium:

The Jets will be without two of their best players on Monday night. Quarterback Sam Darnold and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams are inactive due to injury, as expected.

Linebacker Blake Cashman, quarterback James Morgan, offensive lineman Cameron Clark, kicker Sam Ficken, and wideout Vyncint Smith are all out for Monday Night Football against the Patriots as well.

That means wideouts Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman are back in action, joining rookie standout Denzel Mims. It's the first time this season New York will have their three starting receivers available. We'll see if backup quarterback Joe Flacco can find them—against a vulnerable Patriots secondary without an injured Stephon Gilmore—to get New York's offense on track.

As for the Jets game day roster moves, cornerback Bryce Hall was activated before game time. Tight end Trevon Wesco, who hadn't practiced since Thursday, was placed on the IR.

Follow along right here for updates throughout the game! Be sure to refresh this page as you check back in.

