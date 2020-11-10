SI.com
JetsCountry
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayJets Country+
Search

Jets vs. Patriots Monday Night Football Live Score Updates

Max Goodman

Can the New York Jets avoid their worst start to a season in franchise history? They'll have to take down their division rivals, the New England Patriots, in order to do so.

Here's what you need to know leading up to Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium:

The Jets will be without two of their best players on Monday night. Quarterback Sam Darnold and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams are inactive due to injury, as expected. 

Linebacker Blake Cashman, quarterback James Morgan, offensive lineman Cameron Clark, kicker Sam Ficken, and wideout Vyncint Smith are all out for Monday Night Football against the Patriots as well.

That means wideouts Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman are back in action, joining rookie standout Denzel Mims. It's the first time this season New York will have their three starting receivers available. We'll see if backup quarterback Joe Flacco can find them—against a vulnerable Patriots secondary without an injured Stephon Gilmore—to get New York's offense on track.

As for the Jets game day roster moves, cornerback Bryce Hall was activated before game time. Tight end Trevon Wesco, who hadn't practiced since Thursday, was placed on the IR.

Follow along right here for updates throughout the game! Be sure to refresh this page as you check back in.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman) and be sure to bookmark JetsCountry and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

THANKS FOR READING JETS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/30/sports/todd-bowles-jets-patriots.html And that's the end of Todd…

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/30/sports/todd-bowles-jets-patriots.html

Chris Mascaro

3-4 or 4-3? Which defense will the Jets be running in 2019. One of the biggest debates in football…

Abdulla_12_1992

by

twofactor23

https://www.newsday.com/sports/football/jets/ryan-griffin-jets-tight-ends-1.35527985 News on the…

https://www.newsday.com/sports/football/jets/ryan-griffin-jets-tight-ends-1.35527985

Andrew DiCecco

by

Rolando Rosa

The Jets are getting a familiar face in Stephone Anthony. He's played under head coach Adam Gase in…

https://nypost.com/2019/08/20/jets-sign-lb-stephone-anthony-in-place-of-injured-avery-williamson/

Jack-Loennecker

by

Jack-Loennecker

Build that chemistry big boys! We need you guys up front! #GangGreen…

https://thejetpress.com/2019/06/22/jets-ol-kelechi-osemele-talks-building-chemistry-new-teammates/

GangGreen91

by

Rolando Rosa

We need versatile guys on offense. Montgomery could be a good backup behind Bell.…

https://www.newyorkjets.com/news/ty-montgomery-likes-multi-position-role-in-jets-offense

JetsManiac

by

Rolando Rosa

See how some key players fared on Saturday. Also, who will you be keeping tabs on against the…

https://www.nj.com/jets/2019/08/jets-rookie-report-card-how-did-quinnen-williams-jachai-polite-blake-cashman-others-fare-in-preseason-loss-to-saints.html

Andrew DiCecco

by

twofactor23

Interesting pickup. Kindred was the Browns' fourth-round pick in 2016 and played in every game last…

https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2019/08/20/jets-claim-derrick-kindred-from-colts/

Andrew DiCecco

by

Andrew DiCecco

2nd overall pick Quinnen Williams DESTROYS teammate, hosts an elegant party in the backfield,…

https://twitter.com/nyjets/status/1157022186089041921

MattySolo

by

Rolando Rosa

In Darnold We Trust! #GangGreen…

https://www.ganggreennation.com/2019/7/12/19856226/a-look-back-at-sam-darnold

GangGreen91

by

Rolando Rosa