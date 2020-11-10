Jets' Sam Darnold, Quinnen Williams Officially Ruled OUT vs. Patriots

The Jets will look to avoid an 0-9 start for the first time in franchise history without their starting quarterback and defensive tackle.

New York announced shortly before game time that both Sam Darnold and Quinnen Williams will miss Monday night's matchup with the New England Patriots as expected. Both key contributors were listed as doubtful in the Jets final injury report of the week on Saturday.

Darnold aggravated a preexisting injury in his right shoulder last week, taking a hard hit while scrambling in Kansas City. While an MRI revealed no further structural damage to his throwing shoulder, and his sprained AC joint, persisting soreness throughout the week will keep the quarterback off the field Monday night.

In Darnold's place, veteran Joe Flacco will get the start. It's his third start of the season.

As for Williams, who had two tackles for loss against the Chiefs and nearly notched his fourth sack of the season, a hamstring injury will keep him sidelined against New England.

The second-year defensive lineman has started and played in 55-plus percent of the Jets snaps on defense to start this season. Although he tried to be available for game day this week, Williams did not participate in all three of New York's practices.

Linebacker Blake Cashman, quarterback James Morgan, offensive lineman Cameron Clark, kicker Sam Ficken, and wideout Vyncint Smith are all out for Monday Night Football against the Patriots as well.

