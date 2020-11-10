SI.com
JetsCountry
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayJets Country+
Search

Jets' Sam Darnold, Quinnen Williams Officially Ruled OUT vs. Patriots

Max Goodman

The Jets will look to avoid an 0-9 start for the first time in franchise history without their starting quarterback and defensive tackle.

New York announced shortly before game time that both Sam Darnold and Quinnen Williams will miss Monday night's matchup with the New England Patriots as expected. Both key contributors were listed as doubtful in the Jets final injury report of the week on Saturday.

Darnold aggravated a preexisting injury in his right shoulder last week, taking a hard hit while scrambling in Kansas City. While an MRI revealed no further structural damage to his throwing shoulder, and his sprained AC joint, persisting soreness throughout the week will keep the quarterback off the field Monday night. 

In Darnold's place, veteran Joe Flacco will get the start. It's his third start of the season. 

As for Williams, who had two tackles for loss against the Chiefs and nearly notched his fourth sack of the season, a hamstring injury will keep him sidelined against New England. 

The second-year defensive lineman has started and played in 55-plus percent of the Jets snaps on defense to start this season. Although he tried to be available for game day this week, Williams did not participate in all three of New York's practices.

Linebacker Blake Cashman, quarterback James Morgan, offensive lineman Cameron Clark, kicker Sam Ficken, and wideout Vyncint Smith are all out for Monday Night Football against the Patriots as well.

Related reading to get you ready for Jets-Patriots:

- Jets-Patriots Predictions: Can Rookies Carry New York's Offense to First Win?

- How the Jets Are Preparing to Contain Cam Newton on Monday Night

- Patriots' Stephon Gilmore Ruled Out vs. Jets; What it Means For New York

- Jamison Crowder Feels Confident' He Can Play vs. Patriots on Monday Night

- Jets' Sam Darnold Doubtful For Monday Night; Joe Flacco Expected to Start

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman) and be sure to bookmark JetsCountry and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

THANKS FOR READING JETS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/30/sports/todd-bowles-jets-patriots.html And that's the end of Todd…

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/30/sports/todd-bowles-jets-patriots.html

Chris Mascaro

3-4 or 4-3? Which defense will the Jets be running in 2019. One of the biggest debates in football…

Abdulla_12_1992

twofactor23

https://www.newsday.com/sports/football/jets/ryan-griffin-jets-tight-ends-1.35527985 News on the…

https://www.newsday.com/sports/football/jets/ryan-griffin-jets-tight-ends-1.35527985

Andrew DiCecco

Rolando Rosa

The Jets are getting a familiar face in Stephone Anthony. He's played under head coach Adam Gase in…

https://nypost.com/2019/08/20/jets-sign-lb-stephone-anthony-in-place-of-injured-avery-williamson/

Jack-Loennecker

Jack-Loennecker

Build that chemistry big boys! We need you guys up front! #GangGreen…

https://thejetpress.com/2019/06/22/jets-ol-kelechi-osemele-talks-building-chemistry-new-teammates/

GangGreen91

Rolando Rosa

We need versatile guys on offense. Montgomery could be a good backup behind Bell.…

https://www.newyorkjets.com/news/ty-montgomery-likes-multi-position-role-in-jets-offense

JetsManiac

Rolando Rosa

See how some key players fared on Saturday. Also, who will you be keeping tabs on against the…

https://www.nj.com/jets/2019/08/jets-rookie-report-card-how-did-quinnen-williams-jachai-polite-blake-cashman-others-fare-in-preseason-loss-to-saints.html

Andrew DiCecco

twofactor23

Interesting pickup. Kindred was the Browns' fourth-round pick in 2016 and played in every game last…

https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2019/08/20/jets-claim-derrick-kindred-from-colts/

Andrew DiCecco

Andrew DiCecco

2nd overall pick Quinnen Williams DESTROYS teammate, hosts an elegant party in the backfield,…

https://twitter.com/nyjets/status/1157022186089041921

MattySolo

Rolando Rosa

In Darnold We Trust! #GangGreen…

https://www.ganggreennation.com/2019/7/12/19856226/a-look-back-at-sam-darnold

GangGreen91

Rolando Rosa