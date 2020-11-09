Jets-Patriots Predictions: Can Rookies Carry New York's Offense to First Win?

Is this the week the Jets finally get their first win of the season? Or will New York fall short to the New England Patriots, staying on pace to secure the first overall selection in next spring's draft?

While the Jets will in all likelihood be without their starting quarterback Sam Darnold, as he recuperates from aggravating his right shoulder, other injury news has gone Gang Green's way this week.

New York is poised to have all three of its starting wideouts active and available to contribute for the first time this season. Plus, New England's elite cornerback Stephon Gilmore was ruled out by the Patriots with a knee injury, possibly opening the door for the Jets to take advantage of a vulnerable secondary.

As Monday Night Football draws closer, here's my score prediction for Jets-Patriots, including which Jets rookie will have a breakout game:

Max Goodman's pick: Jets 19, Patriots 27

Being that this contest wraps up my first full week on the Jets beat, after starting on Nov. 1, this is my first prediction of the season. Let me tell you, as much as I've gotten up to speed with this team's winless start, I came very close to picking the Jets in this game.

Considering how much the new-look Patriots have been struggling this year, I think Monday night may very well be New York's best shot to win a game this season. I'm just apprehensive, however, to put my faith in Joe Flacco filling in and marching this offense to a victory on the national stage.

I do think the Jets will score a touchdown through the air Monday night, something this team hasn't done since Week 5. With Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims poised to play, surely Flacco can capitalize and connect on an explosive play or two, right? I'll go with Mims snagging the first touchdown grab of his career.

Otherwise, I'm anticipating New York will continue to have trouble finishing off drives and will settle for field goals on several occasions. That said, second-half struggles and an inability to finish strong in the red zone were discussed frequently this week after another disappointing offensive showing last Sunday against Kansas City, so maybe the offense can turn things around.

My pick to have a game to remember for New York is rookie running back La'Mical Perine. Against an injury-riddled Patriots defense, a group that has allowed an average of 140.4 rushing yards per game (fifth-most in the NFL), look for Perine to break out a few big runs.

These last several weeks, the Jets offense has continued to get Perine more involved, slowly giving him more carries and lessening the load of veteran Frank Gore. I'm thinking Perine will set new career-highs, something in the ballpark of 13 carries for 80 yards. Throw in a few receptions from Flacco out of the backfield and Perine will eclipse the 100-yard mark in all purpose yards.

That might not seem too impressive, but he's only had 10-plus touches once so far this season, going for 40 yards on the ground against the Bills in Week 7 with a score. The following week, Perine had eight more carries. This will be another huge step forward for the rookie.

When it comes down to it, Cam Newton and the Patriots find a way to get back on track in this game. New England hasn't scored more than 21 points since Week 3. Look for Newton to continue to do damage with his legs while also throwing for 200-plus yards through the air.

Related reading to get you ready for Jets-Patriots:

- How the Jets Are Preparing to Contain Cam Newton on Monday Night

- Patriots' Stephon Gilmore Ruled Out vs. Jets; What it Means For New York

- Jamison Crowder Feels Confident' He Can Play vs. Patriots on Monday Night

- Jets' Sam Darnold Doubtful For Monday Night; Joe Flacco Expected to Start

- Jets' Final Injury Report For Week 9 vs. Patriots

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman) and be sure to bookmark JetsCountry and check back daily for news, analysis and more.