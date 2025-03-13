Jets Predicted To Acquire 1,200-Yard Weapon For Justin Fields With No. 7 Draft Pick
The plan for the New York Jets' 2025 season is starting to come into focus.
With a new head coach in Aaron Glenn and a younger starting quarterback in Justin Fields, the Jets are hoping to build something more sustainable than their go-for-broke rosters of the last few seasons. That makes their use of the number-seven pick in this year's NFL Draft all the more important.
Fields, the former Chicago Bears first-round pick, is a very talented runner who hasn't displayed much consistency as a pocket passer. He's also displayed an affinity for targeting tight ends, even though his most talented weapon at the position in the past has been Cole Kmet.
Could New York nab the most talented tight end in a deep draft class at the position? One Jets writer believes that will eventually come to pass.
On Thursday, Mike Luciano of FanSided predicted that the Jets would take Penn State tight end Tyler Warren with the seventh-overall pick in his latest 2025 mock draft.
"Warren has emerged as not only the best player in a very deep tight end class, but he looks like a player who likely is not going to escape the Top 10," Luciano wrote. "The Jets, who passed on Brock Bowers last year, could replace Tyler Conklin and give Fields a robust No. 2 target in his debut season."
"Warren will be an immediate receiving threat in the pros, even if he many never rise above the rank of 'decent' as a blocker. With how often Fields targeted tight ends in the past, getting a player like Warren to replace Tyler Conklin makes too much sense."
In 2024, Warren put up 1,233 yards on 104 catches with eight receiving touchdowns, and even added 218 yards on the ground and four rushing touchdowns. He's dangerous with the ball in his hands, and having him as a threat to catch quick passes would open things up for Fields in a variety of ways.
There's no guarantee the Jets can turn Fields into a bona-fide starter, but drafting Warren would seem to increase his odds at success. And if the Fields experiment doesn't pan out, Warren would still be around to ease the transition for the next quarterback.
