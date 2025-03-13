Jets Could Soon Poach $35 Million Bills Standout To Replace D.J. Reed
The New York Jets have said several goodbyes already this offseason. But one was notably not on the team's terms.
The Jets released veterans Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and C.J. Mosley, because they didn't fit in with the team's vision for the future. But they would have loved to keep cornerback D.J. Reed in town if he'd been open to staying.
Unfortunately for the Jets, it always seemed as if Reed was closing the door on a reunion before New York had a shot to make their case. On Monday, the 28-year-old signed a three-year, $48 million contract with the Detroit Lions, owners of the NFC's best record last season.
In the immediate aftermath of the Reed signing, the Jets made a counter-move, giving a three-year, $36 million deal to former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens. Did that mean they were done shopping for Reed replacements?
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report doesn't inherently believe that's the case. On Wednesday, Knox named the Jets as a top remaining fit for Buffalo Bills corner Rasul Douglas, who he also ranked as the top remaining free-agent corner and number-two free agent overall.
"While Douglas didn't quite fall into the top tier of this year's free-agent corner class, he's one of the top options remaining after D.J. Reed and Charvarius Ward both reached agreements on Monday," Knox wrote.
"The Jets could consider targeting Douglas after losing Reed to the Lions on a three-year, $48 million contract. New York did add Brandon Stephens, but there's room for another starter in the secondary."
Douglas, 29, has racked up 441 total tackles, 79 passes defended, and 19 interceptions over his eight-year NFL career. He did allow a 122.0 passer rating in coverage this past season, but the year before, he let up a stingy 73.1 mark.
Spotrac has Douglas projected for a nearly identical deal to the one Stephens got: three years, $35.7 million. Is it a risk to take two bites at the apple? Perhaps, but the Jets wouldn't be complaining if both were to pan out.
