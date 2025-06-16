Jets Predicted To Cut Ties With $5 Million Pass Catcher
The New York Jets made a few solid roster moves this offseason. They added Justin Fields to replace veteran Aaron Rodgers before adding rookie tight end Mason Taylor to help provide Fields with some reinforcements on offense.
But the Jets still have a handful of tough decisions to make before the year begins.
Garrett Kerman of Clutch Points recently suggested the Jets would cut ties with young tight end Jeremy Ruckert if he doesn't perform well early in the season.
"Jeremy Ruckert, once a promising third-round pick, finds himself in a precarious position after a string of underwhelming seasons," Kerman wrote. "Despite flashes of improvement during the 2025 offseason program, Ruckert’s overall production has not lived up to expectations, he’s managed just 35 catches for 264 yards and zero touchdowns since joining the team.
"His run-blocking, a supposed strength, has also been below average, leaving the Jets with little reason to view him as a long-term solution at tight end. Ruckert’s best hope may be to carve out a niche as a special teamer or situational blocker, but with the Jets’ youth movement in full swing, even that may not be enough to save his roster spot."
While Ruckert has been a disastrous pick for the Jets, he will likely be given a chance to prove his worth to the team this season because of his connection with quarterback Justin Fields.
Ruckert played a few years with Fields at Ohio State. Though the two didn't connect for too many yards, Ruckert was one of Fields' top red zone targets while they were both Buckeyes.
The two could return to this same kind of connection while teammates with the Jets, but only time will tell. Ruckert doesn't have much time to prove his ability with the Jets.
More NFL: Aaron Rodgers-Steelers Deal Tabbed 'Riskiest Move Of Offseason'