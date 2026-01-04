Jets Insider Drops Justin Fields News Before Season Finale

The New York Jets took a chance on Justin Fields ahead of the 2025 season but unfortunately, things didn't work out for either side.

The 26-year-old entered the fold with plenty of excitement around him. Fields has big-time upside, thanks in large part to his legs. He's one of the better dual-threat quarterbacks in the league and at his age, there is still plenty of room for growth. We've seen quarterbacks all across the league bounce back after a few tough stops. For example, Sam Darnold led the Seattle Seahawks to the No. 1 seed in the NFC this season and the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-3 record last year. Jets fans will remember Darnold well.

The Jets rolled the dice on Fields but things didn't shake out. Now, ESPN's Rich Cimini is reporting that he is "likely to be released" after the season.

The Jets tried to make a move

"A cap cut," Cimini wrote. "Quarterback Justin Fields, essentially demoted to third string before being placed on injured reserve, is likely to be released. He's due to make $20 million, including $10 million guaranteed, next season.

"The decision goes beyond money; Fields wasn't a good fit. Maybe they can drum up some trade interest, but only if they agree to eat most of his guarantee. He will leave behind $22 million in dead cap, which can be spread over two years."

Fields signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the Jets that has $10 million guaranteed in 2026. Overall, he has played in nine games with the franchise and went 128-of-204 passing (62.7 percent) with seven touchdown passes, one interception, 383 rushing yards, and four rushing touchdowns.

The Jets' offense couldn't get things going early on this season and has tried out different options since, including Tyrod Taylor and Brady Cook.

Fields was an exciting pickup, but things didn't work out. If the Jets do end up moving on from him after the season, hopefully he's able to find another opportunity and bounce back.

