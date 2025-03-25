Jets Predicted To Nab 1,451-Yard Weapon To Pair With Garrett Wilson
The New York Jets tried to build a star-laden offense in 2024, and it backfired. What approach will they take in 2025?
We already know part of the answer, because Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams are gone. The Jets released both decorated veterans earlier this month, shifting their focus to building a younger roster that will have to draft and develop well over the next few years.
The Jets are set to roll with Justin Fields at quarterback this season, after paying him $40 million over the next two years. The former Chicago Bears first-round pick has showed flashes of excellence, but to become a solid starter, he'll need all the help he can get.
Having Garrett Wilson as a number-one wide receiver is a good place to start. But who will be the Jets' secondary option in the passing game this season?
Nick Wojton of Jets Wire recently predicted that the Jets would find their answer with the seventh-overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft--in the form of Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, who had a spectacular season for the Nittany Lions in 2024.
"With (Arizona receiver Tetairoa) McMillan so very close to falling to seventh, the Jets still have a good option in Warren available," Wojton wrote.
"While the Davante Adams-Garrett Wilson duo did not pan out well, Wilson still can’t do it all himself and a new quarterback’s best friend... could be a productive tight end option. On top of that, Warren is considered an all-around tight end that can block as well, making him a potential Day 1 upgrade on Tyler Conklin."
Warren, 22, had 1,233 receiving yards, eight receiving touchdowns, 218 rushing yards, and four rushing touchdowns in 16 games last season. He led all NCAA pass-catchers with 104 receptions.
It's easy to see Warren and Fields fitting together, as the latter often relied on his tight ends during his time in Chicago. Warren could become the safety valve in the Jets' offense and force defenses to avert some of their attention away from Wilson downfield.
Are there going to be other enticing options on the board? Certainly. But few Jets fans would have grounds to complain about adding Warren to an offense that needs playmakers.
