What Jets Fans Should Know Before Brady Cook’s First NFL Start

The New York Jets will roll out their third starting quarterback of the season on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

New York is hitting the road and will face the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. When the Jets' offense takes the field, it will be undrafted rookie Brady Cook leading the charge for his first career start in the National Football League with both Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields injured. Taylor is dealing with a groin injury and Fields hurt his knee.

So, with that being said, what should fans know about Cook entering the contest?

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (4) passes the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Cook was signed to the Jets as an undrafted free agent this past offseason after playing five seasons at the University of Missouri, where he was a teammate of Jets first-round pick Armand Membou. In three seasons leading the way over at Missouri, Cook tallied 8,591 passing yards, 46 touchdown passes, and 15 interceptions in 38 games played.

The young signal-caller was also good on the ground. In the 38 games played, Cook tallied 1,127 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns.

In Cook's first action in the NFL last weekend against the Miami Dolphins, Jets fans didn't see the running ability. He went 14-of-30 passing for 163 yards and two interceptions. He only had one rushing attempt for zero yards. With a full week of practice under his belt with the first-team offense, that will be something to watch for to see if the Jets use his legs.

Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand had some praise for the rookie earlier in the week after his performance on the fly against Miami.

"It slowed down for him in the second half," Engstrand said. "I was really happy with ultimately how he performed. We have to clean up the turnovers and the fumbles. He knows that. But there's some things he did there in the pass game, as far as playing on time and working through his progressions, and putting the ball in the right place that were very encouraging."

Cook, himself, spoke about the opportunity earlier in the week.

"Regardless of whether I was a first-round pick or undrafted, sitting here in this situation, I'm thinking about only one thing: How are we going to beat the Jaguars?" Cook said. "I really think it's as simple as that."

He's getting his shot now on Sunday against Jacksonville.

