Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Reveals When He Might Reunite With Davante Adams
While the rumors have died down connecting the New York Jets to a trade for Las Vegas Raiders' superstar wide receiver Davante Adams, there is still hope that the team could make the move at some point.
Aaron Rodgers started all of the rumors by hinting that he was excited to play with Adams again. The rumors took off from there when other Jets players started commenting about Adams coming to play with them.
Now, Rodgers has changed his tune on when he might reunite with Adams.
In a recent interview, Rodgers opened up and stated that the 2028 Olympics might be the next time he plays with Adams on the same team.
"Oh, that’s just silly. It’s a silly question. I love Davante. I’d love to play with Davante again. It might be in the 2028 Olympics, if they let some of the old guys play. But we’ll see.”
Obviously, that statement is a major walk-back from what Rodgers had been insinuating.
Players across the board are hoping to be able to play in the 2028 Olympics. Having football at the games would be an extremely entertaining sport to watch.
That being said, Rodgers and New York are gearing up for the start of the 2024 NFL season. Adding Adams would have made them much more dangerous, but the offense should be elite as it currently stands.
Alongside Rodgers, the Jets' offense will feature Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams, Malachi Corley, Allen Lazard, and Breece Hall. They also went out this offseason and beefed up their offensive line, especially with the addition of offensive tackle Tyron Smith.
It will be interesting to see what the future holds for both Rodgers and Adams. Seeing the two team up again would be awesome and it's clear that both players have interest in making that happen.
Despite their interest in playing together again, it may not happen. Instead, they might have to wait for something like the 2028 Olympics.
Another small thing to note is that Rodgers talking about playing in the 2028 Olympics might hint at his NFL future as well. Playing another four years would make him almost 45 years old and still in the NFL.
That may not seem super likely, but he might be dropping a hint about that as well.