Jets QB Tyrod Taylor Gives Glowing Review Of Wide Receiver
The New York Jets made quite a few moves during the NFL offseason. From acquiring more offensive line help, to signing wide receiver Mike Williams, to adding more to the defense, the front office was very aggressive.
However, there is one move that flew relatively under-the-radar that was extremely important as well.
Tyrod Taylor was signed by the Jets to be Aaron Rodgers' backup. After suffering through a brutal season of quarterback play following Rodgers' torn Achilles, New York knew they needed to set themselves up much better in case of another devastating setback.
Throughout his career, Taylor has been a quality backup and a good starter when he's been given the opportunity. He has had some bad luck himself, but has always stayed positive and ready to play.
He will give the Jets exactly what they need. A quarterback who can keep the team operating and winning even if Rodgers is unable to play.
In a recent press conference, Taylor spoke out with glowing praise about New York star wideout Garrett Wilson. He's already a big fan of the wide receiver and did not hold back from sharing that.
“His attitude and his approach day-to-day also lifts up that room and brings high expectations across the board."
Wilson is expected to put together a much better season in 2024 than he did in 2023. Of course, a lot of those expectations have to do with improved quarterback play.
During the 2023 campaign, Wilson ended up catching passes from Zach Wilson and Trevor Siemian. He racked up 95 receptions for 1,042 yards and three touchdowns.
Rodgers has been very vocal as well about his thoughts on Wilson. He has even gone as far as to compare him to current NFL superstar Davante Adams.
While seeing Taylor talking highly about Wilson feels good for the Jets, they hope the two never have to play together. As long as Rodgers is healthy and able to play, Taylor will be on the sidelines. If a situation comes up that doesn't require the 40-year-old superstar quarterback to play, Wilson will probably be out of the game with him.
But, if another issue does come up and Rodgers is forced to miss any amount of time, New York is prepared with a quality backup quarterback. Taylor provides excellent insurance and the Jets feel much safer this season than they did last year.