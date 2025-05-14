Jets-Saints Trade Idea Brings Two-Time 1,000-Yard Receiver To New York
There's a solid offensive nucleus in place for the New York Jets in 2025, but one more star is needed to take things to the next level.
New Jets quarterback Justin Fields is being given the chance to prove he belongs as an NFL starter. He's got a deep running back room, a young and talented offensive line, and a star receiver in Garrett Wilson at his disposal.
In a perfect world, though, the Jets would have one more reliable receiver for Fields to target. And in reality, most of the talk around Jets wideouts these days is centering on the speculation that one of their secondary options, Allen Lazard, could be traded away.
One NFL writer, however, sees an opportunity for the Jets to acquire a star receiver in a major offseason trade. And it's a receiver with whom Fields already has a working relationship.
In a recent article, David Latham of Last Word On Sports named the Jets as a top landing spot for New Orleans Saints wideout Chris Olave, a teammate of both Wilson and Fields at Ohio State, in a potential blockbuster.
"The New York Jets have a great young receiver in Garrett Wilson and not much else. Justin Fields challenges defenses as a dual-threat quarterback, but he still needs another reliable set of hands to reach his ceiling," Latham wrote.
"The Buffalo Bills reign supreme atop the AFC East, but second place is wide open. New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has a history with the New Orleans Saints and should have the connections to pull off a Chris Olave trade."
Olave had two 1,000-yard seasons to begin his NFL career, but was limited to only eight games in 2024 and has suffered repeated concussions. He had his fifth-year option picked up, so he's under contract through 2026.
The sticking point here is whether the Saints are willing to admit they're at the start of a rebuild. If so, trading Olave with two years of control left makes a lot of sense. But if they're digging in their heels about staying in contention, it's hard to imagine they'll move on from the 24-year-old.
