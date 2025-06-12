Jets' Sauce Gardner Gives Positive Update On Extension Negotiations
Superstar New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner doesn't have a long-term contract extension yet, and that's a real story.
Gardner is widely regarded as one of, if not the best, cornerbacks in the NFL. He's the 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year, a two-time first-team All-Pro, and has allowed just a 74.6 passer rating in coverage so far in his three-year career.
The Jets picked up Gardner's fifth-year option for 2026, but the clock is ticking on the two sides to work out something to keep him in New York for his entire prime. Many players without extensions choose not to attend organized team activities or mandatory minicamp during the late spring, but Gardner attended both.
Minicamp ended Thursday, and after the Jets' final practice, Gardner gave an update on why he chose to be there.
"Man, I just wanted to show my teammates, show the coaches how much I’m bought into this," Gardner said, per Andy Vasquez of NJ Advance Media. “I want to win. I want to change the organization, I want to be a part of change in the organization.”
As for the status of an extension, Gardner wasn't giving much away, but all the indications he gave were positive.
“I’m letting my [management] team handle that,” Gardner said, per Vasquez. “My team and the Jets have been talking, and I feel pretty good about how the talks have been going.”
Of course, Gardner's management team likely has one primary objective: topping Houston Texans corner Derek Stingley's record-setting three-year, $90 million extension from earlier this offseason.
But Gardner isn't sweating the details, at least not publicly.
“I don’t really want to get into the numbers,” Gardner said with a laugh. “I just want to play football.”
Training camp will begin in late July, and while Gardner's presence at minicamp doesn't necessarily mean he'll be there if no extension has been reached, it would behoove the Jets to remove the distraction by that time if there's any chance of finding common ground.
The ball is in general manager Darren Mougey's court, so it seems.
More NFL: Jets Could Land Commanders $68 Million Pro Bowler In Blockbuster 5-Player Swap