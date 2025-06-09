Jets Could Land Commanders $68 Million Pro Bowler In Blockbuster 5-Player Swap
The New York Jets might not have the perfect roster, but they should still pursue their playoff dreams in 2025.
It doesn't matter how they get there at this point. The Jets haven't tasted playoff action since 2010, the longest drought in major American professional sports. If it takes one more bold move to get back into the dance, that move has to be made.
One NFL writer believes New York should try to trade for a superstar receiver to bolster new quarterback Justin Fields, and that the Washington Commanders just might have the fit they're looking for.
On Saturday, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox proposed that the Jets could acquire Commanders two-time Pro Bowl wideout Terry McLaurin, along with former Pro Bowl running back Austin Ekeler and a fifth-round pick, for their 2026 second-round pick and running back Breece Hall.
"McLaurin could be particularly valuable to Fields, who has shown himself to be an elite scrambler but who is still developing as a pocket passer. New York added Josh Reynolds this offseason but should be interested in adding McLaurin opposite Garrett Wilson," Knox wrote.
"The potential obstacle for New York is a financial one... While the Jets have $37 million available, they also need to consider extensions for standout 2022 draft picks Garrett, Sauce Gardner, Jermaine Johnson II and Breece Hall."
McLaurin already had four 1,000-yard seasons under his belt heading into the 2024 season, but his career-high in touchdown catches was seven. But with rookie star quarterback Jayden Daniels throwing him the ball, he managed 13 touchdowns in the regular season, then three more in the playoffs.
The idea that the Commanders could give up McLaurin is finance-based, because he's such a perfect fit for their offense. The three-year, $68 million extension he signed pays him $25.5 million in 2025 before he hits free agency at age 30.
