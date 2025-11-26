Jets Expected To Cut Ties With All-Pro LB In Free Agency

The New York Jets have been much worse this season than many expected them to be. They were expected to be near the bottom of the league, but they're somehow worse than the experts projected before the season.

The Jets are seemingly diving into a huge rebuild right now. They made this very evident when they opted to trade Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner at the trade deadline. This pair of trades added a slew of top draft picks for the Jets, but it crushed their defense. This offseason, the Jets could see their defense take even more steps backward.

Jets reporter Brian Costello of the New York Post recently reported that he expects the Jets to move on from Quincy Williams in the offseason.

Quincy Williams is likely headed to a new team in the offseason

New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56) celebrates after making a tackle during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"There seems to be friction between Williams and the new coaching staff and/or front office," Costello wrote. "That became evident when Williams was briefly benched a few weeks ago, and now it appears Williams is ready to move on. It would not be shocking if he reunited with Robert Saleh in San Francisco or Jeff Ulbrich in Atlanta next year.

"From the Jets’ perspective, it would be tough to justify paying big money to a linebacker who turns 30 before next season after you just invested heavily in Jamien Sherwood. You can’t tie up that much money at linebacker. The Jets will likely be looking for Williams’ replacement this offseason."

Williams was once an All-Pro, but he's taken steps backward over the last year or two. He was playing so poorly this season that the Jets opted to bench him at one point in the season.

With Williams headed to free agency this winter, the Jets will likely cut ties with him and let him walk. He could find a deal with a new team, but the Jets likely won't show much interest in re-signing him. As a result, the Jets will need to dive into the NFL Draft to find his replacement with a player like Arvell Reese sticking out at the top of the first round.

