Jets’ Sauce Gardner Takes Hard Stance On Future In New York
The New York Jets have some serious talent on the roster despite winning just five games in 2024.
It’s true that it wasn’t the season New York hoped to have. It led to serious organizational changes with Aaron Glenn taking over as the team’s head coach and Darren Mougey as general manager. Oh yeah, New York also is moving on from Aaron Rodgers too, if you haven’t heard that yet.
There’s been plenty of changes around the team already, but there are pieces that already are on the team that they should build around. Two-time Pro Bowler Sauce Gardner absolutely is one.
He’s just 24 years old now and is eligible for an extension this offseason. His social media usage throughout the offseason has hinted at his interest in extending his partnership with New York and he made it clear on social media on Monday night.
"I don't like keeping secrets," Gardner said with a laughing emoji. "That's why I don't hesitate to say I wanna be a Jet long-term."
Gardner is one of the best cornerbacks in football. The Jets could end up losing a high-end corner this offseason in DJ Reed. They absolutely should do everything possible to keep Gardner around for as long as possible. At this point, it's unclear what the price tag would be, but he has made it clear that he wants to be a Jets.
He allowed just 33 catches and one touchdown against him in 2024. Those are elite numbers and he should get an extension to reflect that.
More NFL: NFL Insider Reveals When Jets Discussed Moving On From Aaron Rodgers