NFL Insider Reveals When Jets Discussed Moving On From Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets have been the most talked about team in the National Football League this offseason.
This certainly has to do with the fact that the team announced that it is moving on from Aaron Rodgers. There was chatter for weeks once the regular season ended about what New York would do. The Jets had an opening at head coach and general manager and filled them with the hirings of Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey.
When they initially spoke to the media, they shared that they were going to take the appropriate time to make a decision on Rodgers' future.
NFL insider Josina Anderson shared on Monday that the Jets' organization at least had discussions about moving on from Rodgers at least a week before Glenn was hired.
"Part of moving forward is being honest about recent history and the future—particularly with and without Aaron Rodgers," Anderson said. "While reports surfaced after the new Jets regime was hired and during Super Bowl week indicating the organization recently leaned away from the return of quarterback Aaron Rodgers–and other details were reported alleging Jets brass conveyed certain stipulations for a reunion involving a TV show–a league source did tell me that there was internal talk regarding desires to move on from Aaron Rodgers at least one week before Aaron Glenn even became head coach and Darren Mougey became general manager of the Jets.
"While the organization allowed candidates to voice their preferences during the interview process for the vacant roles, the truth is that the outcome for Rodgers was likely determined long before these hires were made. There’s no need to pretend otherwise. And that’s ok. You need sharp discernment to move forward."
This isn't too shocking. Rodgers' future has been the biggest talking point of the offseason. It's not surprising that there at least was discussions about it with the team even before Glenn and Mougey were hired,
More NFL: Could Jets Sign $8.1 Million 26-Year-Old From Lions?