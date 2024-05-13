Jets Sign Ex Nebraska RB and Former Fordham WR after Rookie Minicamp Tryout
The New York Jets may have uncovered two hidden gems at their rookie minicamp.
Per the official NFL transaction wire, the team has signed a pair of undrafted free agents — Western Kentucky running back Markese Stepp and Eastern Michigan wide receiver Hamze El-Zayat. Both men attended minicamp in Florham Park on a tryout basis.
While adding the two offensive players, the Jets waived defensive lineman Marquiss Spencer and running back Jacques Patrick, both of whom were on New York's Practice Squad in 2023.
After stops at USC and Nebraska, Stepp finally settled in at Western Kentucky, where he made 11 appearances in a secondary role this past season. The well-traveled running back rushed for 310 yards and three touchdowns in 69 attempts. He added seven receptions for 73 yards.
El-Zayat played 13 games for Eastern Michigan in 2023 after five seasons at New York City-based Fordham. He made 27 catches for 360 yards and two touchdowns at the DI FBS level last year. El-Zayat's most productive season at Fordham, an FCS program, came in 2019 when he accounted for a team-high 62 receptions for 642 yard and four touchdowns.
The 24-year-old Stepp joins a running backs' room that includes holdovers Breece Hall, 2023 fifth-round pick Israel Abanikanda and P-Squad call-up Xazavian Valladay. Rookie draftees Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis are in the mix, too.
The undersized El-Zayat, who will likely be relegated to the slot at the NFL level, will compete for a job amongst a crowded receiving corps that features Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams at the top. Second-round rookie Malachi Corley, veteran Allen Lazard as well as second-year player Jason Brownlee and Xavier Gipson are the favorites to earn roster spots at this point. Then, there's Irv Charles, who offers special teams value, along with 2023 P-Squad members Malik Taylor and Lance McCutcheon. Undrafted rookies Marcus Riley and Tyler Harrell are also on the 90-man roster.
In other rookie news, the Jets announced the signing of fourth-round running back Braelon Allen and fifth-rounder Isaiah Davis on Monday.