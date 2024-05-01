New York Jets' Fourth-Round Running Back is a Weight Room Warrior
New York Jets' rookie running back Braelon Allen appears to have his priorities in order.
After being drafted with the No. 134 overall pick on Saturday, the Wisconsin product has used social media to embrace his new squad. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound bruiser, who appears to have the mentality of a fourth-line hockey enforcer, started by reconnecting with Jets' center Joe Tippmann, who blocked for Allen during their shared time in Madison.
Next, Allen made sure to publicly back New York's starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is battling back from Achilles surgery at 40 years old, with a bold claim about his own abilities on the field
"Ima make sure A-Rod can play for 10 more years," said Allen in an X post.
Rodgers, a future Hall of Fame field general, has said he intends to play at least two more seasons, but the Jets have to keep him upright in order for that to happen.
Allen seems determined to make life easier for his new franchise quarterback.
"I try to punish defenders, create contact, more than take it and absorb it. So that is what I bring to the Jets, physical downhill runner, more than willing in pass protection and also able to run routes," said Allen during a post-draft media availability.
If shirtless, Allen could be mistaken for a chiseled statue of a Greek god.
The 20-year-old is a weight room warrior. He put up 26 reps on the 225-pound bench press at the NFL Combine, performing better than 14 offensive line participants. Allen set a personal record in the Wisconsin weight room by producing a 406-pound power clean at 18 years old.
He totaled 3,494 yards and 35 touchdowns on the ground over three seasons as Wisconsin's featured ball carrier. The hard runner also totaled 49 receptions over 35 games.
He projects to spell starting running back Breece Hall on occasion and could potentially see time in two-back formations.