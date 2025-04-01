Jets Explosive Addition Called 'Right Gamble'
It was clear heading into the offseason that some big changes were on the way for the New York Jets and that absolutely has been the case.
With Aaron Rodgers' time in New York ending, that immediately made the quarterback position the team's biggest question mark. Before the decision to move on from Rodgers was even announced there was speculation about who could be the next guy to replace him.
A wide range of players were speculated about from Kirk Cousins to even Kyler Murray and everyone in between. Anyone who could even slightly be available was linked to the Jets at one point. But, the guy who was talked about the most was former Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields.
Fields was the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and has shown some flashes. He's struggled at times but also has looked like one of the best duel-threat quarterbacks in the league at other times. Fields wasn't given too much of an opportunity last year with Pittsburgh. He started the first six games of the season and went 4-2 while logging 10 total touchdowns to just one interception but the Steelers moved on to Russell Wilson.
He showed improvement as a passer and was great at running the ball. Now, he'll get a real chance with the Jets and ESPN's Ben Solak called his two-year deal the "right gamble."
"I loved: The Fields gamble," Solak said. "If there is a good candidate for a Sam Darnold/Geno Smith/Baker Mayfield-esque recovery, it is Fields, who simply has not enjoyed a good offensive environment in his NFL career.
"As the Jets reconstruct the offensive depth chart post-Aaron Rodgers, Fields will have at least one, maybe two seasons to prove he is at least capable of bridging the team into the future with acceptable play. And potentially, he can prove more. It's the right gamble for a team looking for a slower, more methodical rebuild than the previous regime's panicked dash for Rodgers."
The 2024 season obviously wasn't great for the Jets, but there's a lot to be excited about with Fields.
