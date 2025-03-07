Jets' Top-10 Free Agent Predicted To Dump New York In Favor Of Packers
The New York Jets will have a much different look in 2025.
Coming off a 5-12 season, the Jets have a new head coach and a new general manger, and they're going to have a new starting quarterback as well. They just don't yet know who that quarterback will be.
Though there could be better days ahead in New York, current Jets free agents aren't likely falling over themselves to be part of a rebuild. Those who have witnessed several years of losing and incompetence are likely to desire fresh starts with contenders.
That includes D.J. Reed, widely considered the top cornerback on the free-agent market this winter. After three years of wasting his immense talents on a Jets team that failed to win more than seven games, Reed is likely headed elsewhere.
CBS Sports' Garrett Podell recently ranked Reed as the number-six overall free agent in this class--and predicted that he would sign with the Green Bay Packers, taking over the top cornerback role from embattled former Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander.
"Green Bay needs some help at cornerback with injuries to Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander plus his uncertain future as a Packer," Podell wrote.
"Green Bay defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley turned safety Xavier McKinney into a first-team All-Pro after his arrival via free agency a year ago. The Packers sign another top defensive back off the open market for a second year in a row."
Reed could stand to make quite a windfall for himself in free agency. Spotrac projects him for a four-year, $59 million deal, which may be $25 million less than the extension the Packers gave Alexander two years ago, but still nearly doubles his three-year deal with the Jets ($33 million).
All things considered, the Packers wouldn't be the worst team for Reed to join from the Jets' standpoint. But they'll still have a tough task to replace the steadying presence he brought to their secondary.
More NFL: Jets Projected To Lose $59 Million Star Free Agent To 49ers, DC Robert Saleh