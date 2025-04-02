Jets Trade Idea Ships 1,359-Yard Star To Chargers In Offseason Surprise
As the New York Jets look to turn the page to 2025, there are some offensive roles that have yet to be fully defined.
The starting running back position was Breece Hall's to lose for the last three years, but the 2024 season was a difficult one for the former second-round pick. Though he tallied 1,359 total yards thanks to his work in the passing game, Hall mustered a career-worst 4.2 yards per carry.
Meanwhile, the Jets found a pair of rookies, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, who both looked ready for bigger roles in the ground game. Allen is only 20 and became the primary backup over the course of the season, while Davis, 23, led the backfield with 5.8 yards per carry.
Though it would still appear that Hall is the starter for now, one NFL writer believes that the Jets could move on from the 23-year-old via trade, before potentially losing him for nothing next offseason in free agency.
On Tuesday, Last Word On Sports' Anthony Palacios proposed a hypothetical trade that would send Hall to the Los Angeles Chargers, pairing him with newcomer Najee Harris in head coach Jim Harbaugh's heavily-used backfield.
"According to a report, head coach Aaron Glenn is planning to utilize running backs Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis this upcoming season, which could likely spell the end of Hall," Palacios wrote, referring to ESPN's Rich Cimini's tweet that Glenn planned to use all three running backs this season.
"(The Chargers) finally found an old-school-type running back in Najee Harris. After one season, it’s still surprising that the team did not bring back J.K. Dobbins yet. However, it makes sense since he didn’t fit into Jim Harbaugh’s mold."
It's not imperative that the Jets trade Hall by any means, but the youngster could also become disgruntled if he feels like he's losing his grip on a starting job. He's been through hard times on a losing Jets team that hasn't done a very good job providing him clean running lanes.
A trade may not be the most likely scenario, but it's definitely on the table between now and Week 1.
