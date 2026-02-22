Intriguing CB Tabbed Jets Player to Watch at 2026 NFL Combine

The New York Jets seemingly committed to their rebuild last season when they opted to trade Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts and Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys. In return, they landed a slew of draft picks in the first two rounds over the next two seasons.

But the Jets can't afford to miss with any of their top draft picks. They have the No. 2, No. 16, and No. 33 picks in the upcoming draft with stars like Arvell Reese, Ty Simpson, and Makai Lemon on their radar. But the Jets also need to hit some home runs with their draft picks down the board.

The best teams aren't built with top draft picks every year. They need to find hidden gems in the fourth, fifth, sixth, and sometimes seventh round of the draft. For the Jets, that's going to be crucial this offseason.

Sports Illustrated's Justin Melo recently put together a list of hidden gems that each NFL team should keep their eyes on at the 2026 NFL Draft Combine. For the Jets, Melo suggested the Jets should be watching Arizona cornerback Treydan Stukes.

Jets should keep their eye on CB Treydan Stukes

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates after defeating the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The New York Jets possess so many offseason needs, but replacing Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner is a big one," Melo wrote. "In case they focus on EDGE, quarterback, and defensive tackle with their first few selections, Arizona cornerback Treydan Stukes would represent good mid-round value. Stukes generated turnovers with seven career interceptions."

Adding a cornerback with the ability to take the ball away would be huge for the Jets considering they recorded zero interceptions as a team last year. Stukes is a work in progress, but he would certainly be worth a look from the Jets down the board.

Stukes stands at 6 foot 2 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. His size and frame make him an intriguing prospect before turning on the film.

At the combine, if Stukes can show impressive athletic ability, the Jets should be looking to take a flier on him down the board. He has all the potential to develop into a starter in New York.

