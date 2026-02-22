Breece Hall Finally Responds to Jets Future Speculation

There has been a lot of outside noise around New York Jets running back Breece Hall and his future with free agency pending. On Saturday, he commented on the noise himself.

Hall spoke to Erich Richter of the New York Post and was asked if New York is where he wants to be in 2026.

"You know, I don’t know,” Hall said to Richter. “I’ve addressed this for the last six, seven months now. But now I’m just kind of like whatever happens, happens.”

That's not all, though. Hall acknowledged that he's not worried and that he's going to get "going to get everything" that’s coming to him.

“I’m just where my feet are, and letting God and my agent handle everything else,” Hall continued. “I feel like my play speaks for itself, considering the situations I’ve been in the last few years. I’m going to get everything that’s coming to me, so I’m not too worried about it.”

The timing is interesting because also on Saturday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler took to X and reported that the Jets are "weighing all options" for Hall's future.

"The Jets are weighing all options with Breece Hall’s future, including a tag and/or an effort toward a long-term deal," Fowler wrote. "Some inside league expect the transition tag for Hall (around $11.7M), but that’s yet to be determined."

If the Jets were to give him the transition tag, that would be a significant raise, but wouldn't give the young back long-term stability. The first big-name running back came off the board this offseason on Saturday with Javonte Williams staying with the Dallas Cowboys on a three-year, $24 million deal. Hall is in line for more than that if he can get a long-term deal as well.

But this goes back to the idea of whether Hall wants to stay with the Jets. If he does, the Jets have the salary cap space to get a long-term deal done if they see fit. But if Hall doesn't want a long-term deal in New York but the Jets want to keep him, they can simply tag him and give themselves a good chance of doing so.

There has been plenty said about Hall so far this offseason and the vast majority of noise has been from other people. Now, we've heard from the running back himself.

