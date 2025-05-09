Jets Urged To Sign 'Perfect WR2 Candidate' After $20 Million Jaguars Cut
The New York Jets have spent the offseason slowly building their offense, and now they seem to have just one major need remaining.
New general manager Darren Mougey found a new quarterback in Justin Fields, then spent the team's first and second-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft on offensive tackle Armand Membou and tight end Mason Taylor.
The picture is starting to come together, but the team could still undoubtedly use at least one more receiver. And though the free-agent pool is thin at this point in the offseason, it grew a bit with a recent surprise cut.
The Jacksonville Jaguars cut wideout Gabe Davis with a post-Jun. 1 designation on Thursday, leaving themselves with a $20.3 million dead cap hit to pay over the next two years. One NFL writer believes the Jets should take advantage of this buy-low opportunity.
On Thursday, Nick Faria of Jets X-Factor urged the Jets to consider signing Davis, calling him both an "intriguing" and "perfect" potential second receiver to pair with 24-year-old star Garrett Wilson.
Davis has recorded 189 catches for under 3,000 yards and 29 touchdowns in his five-year career. He could be a quality second option on the open market in any offense with a legit No. 1 wideout," Faria wrote.
"That is something the Jets have at their disposal... At the very least, Gabe Davis is a perfect New York Jets’ WR2 candidate to play alongside Garrett Wilson."
Davis, 26, earned the nickname "Big Game Gabe" early in his career with the Buffalo Bills, memorably recording four touchdown catches in the AFC Divisional Round against the Kansas City Chiefs in January of 2022. But there's no guarantee he can post WR2 numbers over a full season; he had only 239 yards in 10 games last season.
The Jets also picked a receiver, Arian Smith, in the fourth round of April's draft. But at this point, they should be giving themselves as many options as possible, because they clearly don't have a good answer behind Wilson at the moment.
