Jets Would Save Staggering $36 Million By Cutting 11,844 Yard Superstar
The New York Jets completely changed personnel in their front office and on the coaching staff this offseason. They followed up all these drastic changes by cutting veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Cutting Rodgers was likely a tough decision for New York to make, but it seems like the right one. They saved quite a bit of money and they're now able to turn the page to a new era of Jets football. But the moves might not be done yet.
Christian D'Andrea of USA Today recently predicted the Jets would follow the decision to cut Rodgers by cutting his top target: Davante Adams. Cutting Adams would save the Jets $36 million of cap space, and it seems like a clear decision following Rodgers' release.
"The Jets already did some of our heavy lifting by informing Aaron Rodgers he won’t be back to 2025," D'Andrea wrote. "Adams, set to cost nearly $38 million against the team’s cap, could follow his former quarterback out the door despite a solid 2.14 yards per route run — 29th best in the NFL last season."
Cutting Adams seems like a no-brainer. While he's still a very productive wide receiver, the Jets could use the $36 million to fill multiple other holes on their roster. They could even use the money to go chase a younger wide receiver to replace Adams while also filling other holes elsewhere, too.
If the Jets cut Adams, they could have their sights firmly set on Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 7 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
