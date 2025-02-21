Jets Country

Jets Linked To $180 Million Quarterback As Aaron Rodgers' Successor

The Jets could turn to another veteran quarterback to replace Aaron Rodgers.

Dec 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) prepares for a game against the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The New York Jets have cut Aaron Rodgers in an attempt to shave cap space off their books and turn the page to a new era in the Big Apple.

But this leaves them with a talented roster, but no quarterback heading into the 2025 season. This is the biggest problems the Jets now face and they'll need to look to fix it soon.

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently listed the Jets as a potential landing spot for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins. Cousins is expected to be cut this offseason with the Falcons eating his deal, which means he would come to a new team for very cheap.

"Benched for Michael Penix Jr. late in 2024, Cousins was meant to be the missing piece for a playoff contender in Atlanta, but he proved unusually streaky coming off a torn Achilles," Benjamin wrote. "Another year removed from the injury might help him rediscover his touch, but it's safe to wonder how much juice he has left in his arm. More steady than spectacular during a six-year run with the Minnesota Vikings, he's at least likely to come at a discount, given the Falcons will be absorbing a hefty price if/when they release him."

Cousins is a very interesting choice for the Jets.

On one hand, he's a veteran that's shown his ability to make plays. During his best years with the Minnesota Vikings, he was a star in the league. And he would come to New York for only a few million dollars.

But, just like Rodgers, he's coming off a major leg injury. Cousins looked much worse than Rodgers in 2024.

This could be a solid option to pursue if the Jets bring in a younger quarterback to play behind him in a similar move to what the Falcons did with Cousins and Michael Penix Jr.,

