What to Watch For As Jets Minicamp Begins

Gang Green began their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, their final set of organized team workouts before the start of training camp in late July.

Some familiar faces returned to the field, a welcome sign for Jets coaches and fans alike. Here are three things to keep an eye on this week in Florham Park, NJ.

1. Marcus Maye returns to team

Despite still being in discussions with the Jets front office about a long-term extension, Maye did appear at minicamp on Tuesday.

Head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas have repeatedly emphasized their desire to get a deal done, and the star safety’s attendance is a good sign that negotiations are progressing positively.

New York placed the franchise tag on Maye early in the offseason, which will yield him a $10.6 million salary this season. The 28-year-old has established himself as one of the premier safeties in the league, and could undoubtedly earn a higher annual salary in the free agent market.

With an inexperienced secondary, keeping Maye must be a priority, and his appearance at minicamp is certainly a step in the right direction. This story is something to keep an eye on in the coming weeks.

2. Jamison Crowder back at practice after agreeing to restructured contract

Like Maye, Crowder made his first appearance of the year at the Jets facility Tuesday.

Over the past few weeks, New York’s leading receiver in 2020 has been in talks with the front office. He was originally slated to make $10 million, but none of that money was fully guaranteed.

The Jets informed him that if he was unwilling to accept a pay cut, they would release him. In a press conference, Crowder told reporters he was “a little bit surprised” when he heard the Jets request. However, the wideout said he is moving past it, and is excited to get started.

It's a huge relief for the Jets to be welcoming Crowder back, as he will immediately bolster the receiving corps, providing another weapon for Zach Wilson. How the two will gel remains to be seen.

Jamison Crowder, Jets Finalize Renegotiated Contract For 2021

3. Zach Wilson practices with full set of receivers for first time

For the first time, the rookie quarterback got to play with his full slew of pass catchers, getting a sense of what he will be working with come Week 1.

On Tuesday, Wilson struggled, throwing two interceptions and missing on a few easy throws. Wilson has largely been outstanding in spring practices, and it is no surprise that there are growing pains. However, one must consider that today marked Crowder’s first day of practice. The No. 2 overall pick likely got different looks than he has seen up to this point in the offseason.

It will take time for Wilson to adjust to seeing wideouts in new positions on the outside. With no expected changes forthcoming, Wilson can count on some consistency and build a rapport with his wideouts. The development process will take time, but the 21-year-old can now settle in and look ahead to training camp.

