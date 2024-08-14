New York Jets 2024 First Rounder Hopes to Expand Role after Strong Start
Every NFL franchise wants their first-round pick to work. Regardless of position, the first round is viewed as a chance to get a player who you believe will be a game-changer for your team in the coming years. While some may take a little while to develop or flame out altogether, the hope is the same for all first-rounders before their first real regular-season snaps. This hope for a game-changer may realize itself soon for the New York Jets and their 2024 first-rounder, Olu Fashanu.
Fashanu took his first NFL snaps over the weekend in the Jets preseason opener against the Washington Commanders, in which he was the highest-graded player on the Jets offense per PFF. This comes during a strong camp where coaches and teammates have praised Fashanu’s coachability, work ethic, and intelligence. These traits have already yielded more opportunity for the twenty-one-year-old, who has begun taking reps at right tackle during practice in addition to left.
"We tried him on the right side today, and we'll do that for the next couple of weeks so he can get that balance between left and right," said Coach Robert Saleh, speaking about Fashanu. "For rookies, there are always going to be things you can take away that are good; there are always going to be things he's going to have to improve on. Looking forward to this second game because you'd like to see a big jump now that you have the first game out of the way. It's finding a way to improve, getting rid of the nerves and the jitterbugs, if you will, but I thought he did really well."
As the Jets continue to rotate around their line during practice to ensure veteran starters are 100% by the regular season, their willingness to throw Fashanu into unfamiliar places speaks to their confidence already in him. This should be exciting for Jets fans as the emergence of Fashanu could signify a vastly improved offensive line, making the offense run smoother in both the run and pass games.
We will undoubtedly see more of Fashanu in the preseason, now likely with an increased workload from both sides. Regardless of whether he is a starter on week one, watch for Fashanu to be an X-factor on the Jets line this season.