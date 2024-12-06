New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers May be Option for Quarterback-Desperate Teams
There are a lot of rumors swirling about the future of New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers with the franchise.
Owner Woody Johnson has been looking to move on from him for months, as reports surfaced he suggested the future Hall of Famer be benched for Tyrod Taylor after the team lost to the Denver Broncos in Week 4.
It seemed like a wild suggestion to make, especially given everything the franchise had sacrificed for him. But, now 3-9 and heading nowhere, the idea may not have been as far-fetched as originally thought.
It is difficult to imagine that Taylor would have done any worse than Rodgers has. His production was slipping in 2022, his last campaign with the Green Bay Packers, and he hasn’t picked things up consistently this year.
He is far from the only reason the reason is struggling, but he is a major reason. There have been several opportunities for him to elevate the team and lead them to victory, but he has fallen short each time.
His production has fallen off a cliff, as his age seems to be catching up to him, on top of the Achilles injury he suffered in 2023.
At this point, it is anyone’s guess what will happen, but signs are pointing toward him not being the starting quarterback for the Jets in 2025. He has not said he wants to retire, so where could he end up?
NFL senior national reporter Jeremy Fowler of ESPN has named two franchises that are desperate for a quarterback and could take a shot on the veteran — the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders.
“The Giants appear ready to try anything, and Rodgers wouldn't have to change his driver's license to play for them, though the draft seems like the sensible path. Same with the Raiders, who have a sizable hole.”
Other franchises who looked like they could have a hole at the most important position in the game, the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, have seen improvements from their young signal callers. Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis should all, at the very least, have a chance to compete for their respective team’s starting jobs in 2025.
Currently projected to pick first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Giants may not want to add the salary and circus that would follow a Rodgers acquisition. No such worries exist for the Raiders, who may not land a high enough pick in the draft to select a new quarterback and might be in the market for a veteran again.