New York Jets Superstar Has Not Stepped Up in Critical Moments
Things were supposed to be different for the New York Jets with Aaron Rodgers running the show offensively as their starting quarterback.
With him under center, expectations were through the roof as some thought he would not only end their playoff drought but turn the team into Super Bowl contenders. Unfortunately, he no longer looks to have the ability to elevate and carry a team.
On Sunday, the Jets lost their third straight game, getting defeated by the Seattle Seahawks 26-21 at MetLife Stadium.
It was another disappointing loss as New York jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. After giving up a touchdown, the special teams unit responded right away with a kick return for a touchdown, pushing the lead back to 21-7.
That would be the last points of the afternoon as Rodgers and the offense were shut out after the first quarter of the game.
It was certainly tough sledding for the unit, as they managed only 258 total yards. The future Hall of Famer was not efficient, completing 21-of-39 passes for 185 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
The interception was backbreaking, as former Jets star, defensive lineman Leonard Williams, scored on a 92-yard return.
Despite the shortcomings, Rodgers was in a position to play hero down the stretch. Momentum was built on the drive as the team faced a 3rd and 26, gaining 24 yards before converting on 4th and 2.
They kept moving the ball downfield, but a Williams sack forced a 4th and 15 which was too much to overcome, as their comeback bid fell short.
This has been the story all season long for the New York offense, as Rodgers has been woeful in crunch time.
As shared by Connor Hughes of SNY, this was the fifth time this season he had the ball in his hands to go down the field and win the game. He has failed to come through each and every time.
Hindsight is 20/20, but it is clear that expectations from some people were way too high for this team coming into the campaign. Rodgers has yet to elevate the offense in the fashion anyone expected, as the team has a worse record than at any point with Zach Wilson leading the way the last two years.
With the season down the drain, it will be interesting to see how much longer he remains as the starter, as change could be on the horizon.