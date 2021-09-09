September 9, 2021
Jets Add WR Keelan Cole to Injury Report Days Ahead of Opener in Carolina

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

As the Jets get set to kick off the 2021 regular season on Sunday in Carolina, the offense may take the field without one of their offseason additions at wide receiver. 

Keelan Cole was added to New York's injury report on Thursday, listed as a limited participant with a knee injury. 

Since Cole wasn't included on that report up to this point in Week 1, it's safe to assume something happened to the wideout during Thursday's practice. As of now, it's unclear how serious the knee injury is.

The former Jaguars wide receiver signed with the Jets this offseason in free agency, set to have a sizable role alongside Corey Davis, veteran Jamison Crowder and rookie Elijah Moore on offense.

With Crowder's status still up in the air for Sunday, after the receiver tested positive for COVID-19, there's a chance rookie quarterback Zach Wilson won't have two of his top targets available against the Panthers.

If that's the case—or if Crowder and Cole are limited in any capacity on Sunday afternoon—keep an eye on Denzel Mims to be targeted more, a candidate for a breakout performance.

Cole had one catch in each of New York's three preseason games, totaling 28 receiving yards. Over his four years in Jacksonville, the 28-year-old accumulated 2,242 receiving yards on 159 catches and 12 touchdowns.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

