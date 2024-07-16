New York Jets Blockbuster Target Brandon Aiyuk Officially Requests Trade
The New York Jets have been swirling around in the NFL rumor mill over the past couple of weeks. Most of those have had to do with star wide receiver Davante Adams. Now, the rumors that have connected them to San Francisco 49ers star wideout Brandon Aiyuk will pick up rapidly.
According to a report from NFL insider Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Aiyuk has officially requested a trade from the 49ers.
Aiyuk has been linked as a potential trade target for the Jets all offseason long. Joe Douglas has aggressively tried to add talent around superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
While Adams would be the favorite target for Rodgers, Aiyuk would be a great consolation prize.
During the 2023 season with San Francisco, Aiyuk put together the best performance of his career. He ended up catching 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns.
If those numbers were to be added to an already stacked New York offense, it would make them very difficult for opposing defenses to stop.
At just 26 years old, Aiyuk would be a much better long-term option for the Jets than Adams. Trading for him would come with a major contract extension, but that move would be worth it for New York.
Even though the Jets are a potential landing spot, there are quite a few teams around the NFL that would love to get Aiyuk. To name a few, the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, and even the Washington Commanders will be teams to watch.
John Lynch and the 49ers have a tough decision ahead of them.
Do they keep Aiyuk on the roster and risk a potential distraction? Or, do they move on from him and weaken their Super Bowl chances for the 2024 season?
Neither decision is one that San Francisco was wanting. They were hoping that they could keep the rising star wide receiver on a more team-friendly contract than what he has been searching for this offseason.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports they have no plans on trading him despite teams reaching out.
All of that being said, the stage has been set. Aiyuk has made his intentions clear and he wants out. It will be interesting to see if New York decides to get involved and offer something that the 49ers can't refuse.
An offense consisting of Rodgers, Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Aiyuk, and Mike Williams would be ridiculously talented.
There is no guarantee that the Jets will pursue a trade, but he would make sense as a target if New York wants to go all in on the 2024 season.