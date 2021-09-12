Jets-Panthers Predictions: First Win For Zach Wilson or Revenge For Sam Darnold?

Coming off a two-win season, with an eventful offseason in the rearview mirror, Sunday is the beginning of a new era for the New York Jets.

A new head coach and a new franchise quarterback will lead a young and unproven roster into Carolina, looking to begin the 2021 regular season with a victory over the Panthers.

As much as New York has taken steps in the right direction since the finale of last year's season to forget, this is still a rebuild. Rookies aren't just omnipresent on this roster, they're starting in key positions on both sides of the ball.

That in mind, it's no surprise that fans and pundits alike have low expectations for those in green and white this season. It can't be worse than last year, but from predictions to simulations, all signs point to another high draft pick in the first round.

Those that will suit up in Carolina for Gang Green aren't listening to that outside noise, though. They have a unique opportunity to set the tone and begin this season with a performance to build on, possibly silencing some doubters with a victory. That's the beauty of Week 1. There's no baggage from any previous games, it's just confidence and optimism after a productive offseason.

So, what can we expect to see at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday afternoon and which team will come out on top? Let's break it down.

Max Goodman's pick: Jets 23, Panthers 30

To start, I want to reiterate that this is a different team than last season.

The Jets have an exciting and talented quarterback surrounded weapons and playmakers. They have a new offensive scheme, one that's notorious for giving opposing defenders fits. Their leader on the sideline has worked hard since the day he was hired to inject this organization with an improved culture, driving players to leave it all between the lines and outwork their opponents. There are even some rising stars on the defensive side of the ball, along with veterans at each position.

All eyes will be on Wilson and how he orchestrates the Jets' offense. Can he carry over momentum from a strong training camp and preseason, showing why he's worthy of the No. 2 pick?

Missing Jamison Crowder (out with COVID-19) will be a blow for Wilson's aerial attack—and Carolina's pass rush hasn't been talked about enough leading up to kickoff—but expect the signal caller to find Corey Davis and Elijah Moore early and often when Gang Green isn't running the football.

Plus, and I've said this multiple times this week here on Jets Country, keep an eye on Denzel Mims. With Crowder on the sidelines and Keelan Cole questionable to play (knee), Sunday could be the perfect opportunity for Mims to prove he deserves a bigger role in this offense.

Anyway, as much as this offense should flash greatness—I'm talking big plays and well-executed drives—this is also the first game for this unit filled with new faces. Prepare yourself for growing pains, too. Maybe some turnovers for Wilson as he adjusts to the spotlight while running this offense on the road.

When it comes to Carolina, the obvious storyline is Sam Darnold facing his old team. Same goes for Robby Anderson. This is a really talented offense (can't forget to mention Christian McCaffrey) and it's going to take a perfect day on defense to contain that group.

That's why, in a nutshell, I have the Panthers winning the opener in a one-score ballgame. New York's secondary is just so inexperienced that it's hard to picture them shutting down Darnold's weapons. The defensive line in green and white will miss Carl Lawson on the edge as well. They're going to need to get used to that, though.

Darnold could beat himself and revert to the tendencies that doomed him in a Jets uniform, but something tells me he'll be on top of his game right from his first snap. He's waited a long time for this chance to prove himself and he'll do so in an environment that's conducive to his success, taking advantage of a favorable matchup.

This one has the potential to be a shootout and come down to the end in the fourth quarter. And after a long offseason, even if the Jets don't come out on top, a promising performance to continue laying the foundation for this franchise is exactly what fans should be hoping for.

