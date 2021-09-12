Jets vs. Panthers Live Score Updates

After a long offseason, the New York Jets are back in action, kicking off the regular season on Sunday afternoon against the Carolina Panthers.

It took Gang Green 15 weeks to secure their first win of the 2020 regular season. Will rookie Zach Wilson and first-year head coach Robert Saleh secure their first win right away, spoiling former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold's shot at revenge?

This game has the potential to be a shootout, close until the very end. In fact, in our prediction for how this game will go, we can see this one coming down to the final few minutes in a one-score affair.

Jets-Panthers Predictions: First Win For Zach Wilson or Revenge For Sam Darnold?

To get you ready for kickoff, here's the rest of our coverage at Jets Country leading up to Sunday afternoon's game. New York is missing a few key pieces on offense while the defense is going to have their hands full defending Carolina's playmakers.

More from Jets Country to get you ready for Jets-Panthers:

Keep it locked in right here once this game gets under way and be sure to refresh this page throughout the game to get the latest updates!

Live Score Updates

First Quarter

Nothing doing for either team on their first drives. Sam Darnold is finding Christian McCaffrey early and often, though. As expected, the dangerous running back could have a huge game out of the backfield.