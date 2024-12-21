New York Jets Have Chance to Damage Los Angeles Rams' Playoff Hopes
The New York Jets were able to snap their four-game losing streak with their 32-25 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15.
It was a game some fans likely wanted the team to lose, as it had major implications on the 2025 NFL Draft order. With the win, the Jets likely don’t have a path to the No. 1 pick anymore and landing inside the top five will also be difficult.
Of course, that isn’t something the players on the roster are concerned with, as they are going out there and playing their hardest looking to win games and put good performances on tape for spots on a roster next year and beyond.
In Week 16, they will be playing in a game that has some playoff implications.
The Los Angeles Rams are coming to MetLife Stadium with an 8-6 record. They are currently tied with the Seattle Seahawks for first place in the NFC West and are desperate to pick up a win to keep pace with the other playoff teams.
Along with battling the Seahawks, the Rams have the Arizona Cardinals close in their rearview mirror. They are 7-7 on the season, right in the thick of the race for the division and wild card spot.
There are already three playoff spots locked up in the conference by the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings. The Green Bay Packers, who are 10-4, aren’t far off from clinching one as well.
Not far behind in the standings is the Washington Commanders, who are 9-5 and the NFC South duo of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are 8-6, and the Atlanta Falcons, who are 7-7 and just benched veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins for rookie Michael Penix Jr.
Los Angeles is entering the game against New York as slight favorites in a game that will have a huge impact on their playoff odds. There is a 22 percent difference in their playoff odds based on the outcome of this game, per ESPN.
“The Rams currently have a 54% chance to make playoffs and a 53% chance to win NFC West, per ESPN Analytics. Those chances improve to 65% and 64%, respectively, with a win. And they fall to 43% and 42%, respectively, with a loss.”
That is a sizable range for Los Angeles to be dealing with, but their fate is somewhat in their own hands. They close the season out with matchups against the Cardinals and Seahawks.
If they win both of those games, the NFC West division crown is theirs.
That will be something the Jets look to spoil this weekend at MetLife Stadium. You know Aaron Rodgers will be motivated to continue his dominance in the head-to-head matchup against Matthew Stafford, a series he currently leads 13-to-4.