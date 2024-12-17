New York Jets Still Scuffling Despite Aaron Rodgers' Stunning Turnaround
The New York Jets finally won in Week 15, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 32-25.
It was too little, too late for the Jets, however, as it was their first win since Halloween and only their second victory since the first day of fall.
Aaron Rodgers has taken much of the heat for New York's disastrous season, and much of it's been deserved.
Rodgers got off to a slow start that snowballed for the rest of the team, causing head coach Robert Saleh to lose his job after Week 5's loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London.
In five games with Saleh, Rodgers averaged just 218.6 passing yards per game with a 61% completion rate, seven touchdowns and four interceptions.
Rodgers has played much better under interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich, however, especially since the team acquired star receiver Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders.
Over his last seven games, the four-time MVP has looked more like his old self with 13 touchdowns, one interception and a 100.4 passer rating.
Not bad for a guy who just turned 41.
Over the last two months, Rodgers hasn't been the problem for the Jets. In fact, he's been one of the better quarterbacks in the league this season, ranking seventh in passing touchdowns (23).
It's not his fault New York is 4-10, including seven losses by one possession.
The problem has been the Jets' defense, which has been helpless without Saleh. New York's defense has gone from elite to terrible, allowing 26.7 points per game since his dismissal compared to 17 points per game before he was let go.
The Jets have allowed 25+ points in five straight games and seven of their last eight, blowing numerous late leads in the process. With a few more timely stops, New York might still be in the playoff hunt rather than playing out the string.
In his 20th NFL season, Rodgers has proven he still has something left in the tank. Unfortunately for him, his defense ran out of gas in October.