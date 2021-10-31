Jets vs. Bengals Live Score Updates

Follow along as the Jets host the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium in Week 8. Will backup quarterback Mike White lead the Jets to their second win in 2021?

Can the Jets bounce back from last week's brutal loss to the Patriots with an upset over the Cincinnati Bengals?

It would certainly come as a surprise. New York has struggled all year with starting slow and this week, they'll be without their starting quarterback Zach Wilson and their top wide receiver Corey Davis due to injury.

It's up to backup Mike White to lead this offense to victory on Sunday as he makes his first NFL start.

On the other side, New York will be tasked with containing one of the best offensive units in the sport. Quarterback Joe Burrow, wideouts Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins along with running back Joe Mixon are the key contributors on a team that averages 27 points per game.

Getting linebacker C.J. Mosley back from his hamstring injury will help—and odds are, the Jets won't give up 54 points again—but it's going to take a team effort on the defensive side of the ball to contain this high-octane aerial attack.

As we all get ready for kickoff at MetLife Stadium, here's a few stories to get you set for this Week 8 matchup...

Once this game gets underway, keep it locked in right here for live score updates throughout the game and some analysis as well. And as always, be sure to refresh the page to view the latest version.

First Quarter

8:44: Jets 7, Bengals 0

For the first time this season, the Jets have scored in the first quarter.

Mike White marches down the field on the opening drive, going 7-for-7 through the air. Michael Carter caps off the scoring drive with a eight-yard touchdown run.

Maybe we underestimated this offense! That's the kind of opening drive they've been looking for all year...

3:50: White gets picked off by Jessie Bates III and it was almost brought back for six. The Jets came up big on defense, though. New York stops the Bengals on four straight plays at the goal line, turning the ball over.

Second Quarter

14:57: Jets 7, Bengals 7

White throws another interception and this time the Bengals capitalize. Joe Mixon pounds it in from one yard out for a game-tying score.

11:30: Matt Ammendola misses a 54-yard field goal wide left. This game is still tied.