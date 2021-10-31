Jets' WR Corey Davis Ruled Out vs. Bengals

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis is inactive against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium due to a hip injury he sustained in practice this week

Both quarterback Zach Wilson and top wide receiver Corey Davis will sit against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Davis is among a list of seven inactive players for Sunday's showdown at MetLife Stadium. The wideout popped up on New York's injury report just a few days ago, limited in practice on Thursday after sustaining a hip injury.

This is a huge loss for the Jets, a team with an offense that has routinely struggled to produce scoring drives this season

Davis is New York's leading receiver, entering play this week with 349 yards through the air on 24 catches. That's almost 200 yards more than any other player on the Jets. Keelan Cole is in second place with 166 receiving yards through Week 7.

Further, Davis has four of New York's five touchdown catches this season. It helps having Jamison Crowder, Cole and rookie Elijah Moore available, but with backup Mike White under center, there are fewer weapons to choose from.

Davis has been targeted 42 times this year by Wilson and White. Moore is the only player with more than 23 targets (he has 26).

It's possible that Denzel Mims could have a breakout game this week (finally). Head coach Robert Saleh singled out Mims as a wide receiver that could step into a bigger role if Davis were to miss Sunday's game. Mims has only four catches this season, appearing in just 41 snaps on offense (that's 10.96% of New York's snaps on offense this year).

As much as Cincinnati is known for their explosive offense, their defense is a force to be reckoned with as well. The Bengals are led by linebacker Logan Wilson who has a team-high 60 tackles and four interceptions in 2021. Trey Hendrickson is a name to watch out for as well. He has 6.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, five tackles for loss and a forced fumble over seven games played.

If White is under pressure in the pocket, and New York has trouble establishing the run game, it could be a long day for this offense.

Here are the other inactives for the Jets this week:

Trevon Wesco, TE

Tevin Coleman, RB

Zach Wilson, QB

Joe Flacco, QB

Bryce Huff, DL

Jonathan Marshall, DL

