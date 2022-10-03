Jets' Corey Davis Sparked Comeback Win Over Steelers

It wasn't looking too good for Jets' receiver Corey Davis in 2021 heading into 2022.

After signing a three-year, $37.5 million free agent deal coming over from Tennessee, Davis was underwhelming.

He played in nine games his first season in New York and caught only 34 passes on 59 targets. It was his lowest catch total since his rookie season in 2017. Plus, he had a career-high two fumbles and the ink was barely dried on his contract.

Compounding the issue were the games he missed during the season due to injury, including the last part of the season when he required core-muscle surgery.

The Jets hoped for the best, but planned for the worst as they drafted Ohio State blue-chip pass catcher Garrett Wilson who could step into the No. 1 receiver role if need be.

That was supposed to be Davis' role, but now nobody knew exactly what to expect from Davis. I even wondered if he might be on the trading block during the team's training camp when the situation at offensive tackle started deteriorating.

He kind of looked like the odd man out in the Jets' receivers room that additionally featured Wilson, Elijah Moore and Braxton Berrios.

Davis ended up sticking around, but turned in three mediocre performances to start the new season catching 10 of 19 targets.

New York headed into Pittsburgh hoping to somehow get out of there with their second victory of the season, but that didn't seem all that likely with just under 10 minutes to play in the 4th quarter.

In fact, it looked highly unlikely.

Pittsburgh was up 20-10 and firmly in control.

The Steelers' faithful were making as much noise as they could and waving their yellow terrible towels in the brisk 57 degree autumn air.

The stage was set on a critical 4th and 7 for New York as Pittsburgh's No. 8 ranked pass rush pinned back their ears.

Jets' quarterback Zach Wilson, who had been under siege half the game, dropped back and let it rip as the collective Jets' fan base held their breath.

Davis drove hard off of the line of scrimmage before giving Pittsburgh corner Arthur Maulet a hard shake and bake move at the top of the route, and then he cut hard to the inside. Davis reached up, arms fully extended in the air, and plucked the first-down ball out of the air with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick closing.

Davis showed tremendous concentration grabbing that pass sandwiched between these two Steelers' defensive backs, and he was visibly fired up afterwards. It was as if he was shaking off a year's worth of frustration.

He capped off the drive he had sparked with a sweet outside in route down by the goal line, and the corner didn't stand a chance.

Touchdown Jets!

Davis' scoring grab closed the gap to 20-17.

Davis had singlehandedly willed New York back into this game, but he wasn't finished yet.

The Jets' defense came up with a huge interception on the Steelers' very next drive, as Wilson and the offense got back to work with time winding down.

Davis caught two more critical passes, one while sliding along the turf to secure the grab.

Then came the short game-winning touchdown run by rookie running back Breece Hall, and just like that, the Jets pulled out a win out of the jaws of defeat.

Thanks to Corey Davis.

