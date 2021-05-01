New York Jets Pick Pittsburgh CB Jason Pinnock in Fifth Round of 2021 NFL Draft

Another pick for the Jets, another defensive back on Day 3 of the NFL draft.

New York adds Pittsburgh cornerback Jason Pinnock with the No. 175 selection, a fifth-round pick acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pinnock played for four years at Pitt, blossoming in his final season with a career-high three interceptions and 20 tackles.

In the short term, Pinnock will likely be more of an asset on special teams, but for a secondary that struggled mightily in 2020, depth can never hurt.

Pinnock is the third defensive back picked in a row by general manager Joe Douglas and the Jets. New York started Day 3 by taking running back Michael Carter out of North Carolina before rattling off the following selections in the fifth round: Jamien Sherwood (No. 146) and Michael Carter II (No. 154).

Although Carter played safety at Duke, he will also join New York's cornerback room. It's a group consisting of Bless Austin, Corey Ballentine, Carter, Javelin Guidry, Bryce Hall, Justin Hardee, Lamar Jackson and more.

New York's next pick will come in the sixth round. Douglas has done a solid job here addressing the secondary with versatile and experienced assets providing plenty of upside.

