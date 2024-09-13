New York Jets Edge Rusher Would Be Perfect Fit for Detroit Lions
The New York Jets did not get off to the start they were hoping for in 2024, as they lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
While the Jets were an underdog by over a field goal, they would have liked to have played a closer game against a team that is a Super Bowl contender.
Surprisingly, it was the defense that had a lot of issues against the 49ers, as they allowed 32 points and were dominated up front by San Francisco.
In addition to New York struggling to stop the run, they also didn’t put much pressure on quarterback Brock Purdy. That was supposed to be a strength for the Jets coming into the season, but the absence of Haason Reddick was certainly felt in this loss.
The contract situation surrounding Reddick has become a distraction for New York, as he has racked up roughly $1 million worth of fines at this point.
Considering he actually sat out of the opening game, it is fair to say that he has put his foot in the ground in the contract dispute.
Since Reddick did formally request a trade before the season, New York might have to grant his wish at some point.
Recently, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report spoke about Reddick being a player on the trade block and named the Detroit Lions as a good fit for him.
“The Lions could do the same, and they should be interested in adding a high-end complement opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Detroit's defense looked solid against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but with their Super Bowl window just opening, the Lions shouldn't be afraid to add more difference-makers if the opportunity to do so arises.”
The Lions certainly make a lot of sense for the talented edge rusher in a trade, as they have the cap space to give him a new deal and are contenders in the NFC.
With Aidan Hutchinson on one side and Reddick on the other, Detroit would have a dynamic pass-rushing duo.
While the Jets are hoping to also be contenders, and likely don’t want to trade arguably their best player on the edge, this situation has clearly become a messy one. It isn’t often that players miss games because of a contract dispute, and it is becoming a bad look for the franchise.
At this point, the Jets might be better off cutting ties and getting rid of what has become a distraction for the team while also getting something back in return.