NFL Scouting Combine: Jets Held Formal Meeting with Top Draft Target

INDIANAPOLIS — The New York Jets hold the Nos. 2 and 16 picks in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Outside of Fernando Mendoza, the presumptive No. 1 pick to Las Vegas, the Jets will have an opportunity to select any player they want.

Mock Drafts have gone back and forth for weeks on who New York will go with at No. 2. There's Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese, an uber-athletic hybrid defender. There's Reese's teammate, safety Caleb Downs — a once-in-a-generation prospect at his position. Other names, such as Texas Tech pass-rusher David Bailey, have also been linked to New York.

As the NFL Scouting Combine gets underway, the Jets will schedule plenty of formal and informal meetings with prospects — and one of their top targets says that he already met with the team.

Should the Jets select Arvell Reese at No. 2?

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Reese spoke to the media on Wednesday, confirming that he met with the Jets at the Scouting Combine.

"It was a lot of install," Reese said of the meeting. "They wanted to see where my head was at."

New York was more than likely testing how quickly Reese could digest their defensive playbook and translate it into on-field performance.

Reese, 20, showed plenty of high-IQ plays as a Buckeye over the last two seasons, pairing the mental aspect with his impressive athleticism. He also showcased his versatility, transitioning in 2025 from off-ball linebacker to more of a pass-rusher.

The former Buckeye explained his respect for the Jets' organization:

"I think that's a serious organization," Reese said. "I respect the guys I've met with — I respect that room, for sure."

Reese would be a logical fit in the scheme of Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, who boasted about his play-calling "superpower" on Tuesday in Indianapolis. Glenn would be able to use the 6-foot-4, 243-pound linebacker as a chess piece, moving him outside and on the edge to rush the passer.

Reese's 6 sacks and 10 tackles for loss didn't tell the full story in 2025, his first year as a pass-rusher. It was just the beginning at a new position for the Cleveland native.

As for what he brings to the Jets, Reese's explosive first step, his burst, range, and intelligence give the 2025 BIG 10 linebacker of the year an incredible amount of untapped potential, given his unfamiliarity with the position.