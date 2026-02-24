Intriguing AFC Team Getting Buzz as Landing Spot for Jets' Breece Hall

The New York Jets are in a tough spot with running back Breece Hall.

Hall is a free agent and he's coming off a career year with the Jets. The best case scenario would be seeing the Jets re-sign him to a new deal, but they could still opt to use the franchise tage or transition tag on him if they can't agree to a new deal.

Still, there's a chance his best fit is with a new team.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton shockingly listed the Tennessee Titans as the top landing spot in free agency for Hall. The Titans haven't been closely connected to Hall to this point, but the fit makes a lot of sense.

Titans could make sense as a fit for Breece Hall

Sep 15, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball against the New York Jets during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"The Jets can use the franchise tag or the transition tag to keep the 24-year-old under team control and give themselves more time to work out a long-term deal or trade him," Moton wrote. "For now, he is on track to become a free agent in March, which will open up immediate opportunities elsewhere. If Gang Green doesn't use one of the tenders to keep Hall off the market, he may draw interest from the Tennessee Titans, who hired his former head coach, Robert Saleh.

"In Saleh's first year (2022) with the Jets, the team selected Hall in the second round of the draft. A reunion between the two makes sense if Tennessee's new coaching staff moves on from Tyjae Spears. Spears has mostly struggled on the field through three seasons, and he's battled injuries over the previous two years."

Since the Jets haven't made a decision on whether they'll franchise tag him, it seems like he's going to be a free agent.

For the Titans, a running back like Hall would fit perfectly next to Cam Ward. Hall is still incredibly young despite the fact that he's played four years in the NFL. Hall is only 24 years old, which means he would be set to grow and develop with the Titans alongside their franchise quarterback.

The Titans also have the most cap space in the league, per Spotrac, which means they could offer him the most lucrative deal if they wanted to. It would be hard for Hall to want to go elsewhere if the Titans are willing to give him $12 million or $13 million a year.

