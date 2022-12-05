Jets' Garrett Wilson Reveals What Vikings' Justin Jefferson Told Him After Sunday's Game

Sunday's Jets-Vikings game featured two of the best young wide receivers in the National Football League flashing what they're capable of on the biggest stage.

While Minnesota's Justin Jefferson hauled in his fourth touchdown in his last five games, a key score in the fourth quarter, New York's Garrett Wilson had a monster performance, setting a new career-high with 162 receiving yards.

After the game, a 27-22 win for the Vikings, those two wideouts caught up with each other before retreating to their respective locker rooms.

"We chopped it up," Wilson told reporters on Sunday. "He said I was fun to watch, I told him that he's fun to watch and keep doing what he's doing. He had a little bit of the same to say. Seeing a young dude like that be as productive and great as he is, see how his team responds and relies on him, it was cool to see, even being on the other sideline. It was cool to see and I have a lot of respect for his game and how he goes about his business. That was cool, something I'll remember, for sure.

Wilson is showing he has what it takes to be the focal point of New York's offense, emerging as a star just like Jefferson has done over his first few seasons in the NFL.

With Wilson's huge day in Minnesota, the Ohio State product now has 790 receiving yards on 57 catches (94 targets) as a rookie. Jefferson's rookie season featured 1,400 yards on 88 receptions (125 targets).

