Jets' Garrett Wilson Returns From Rib Injury For Second Half

Wilson held on to the pass, but was immediately in pain after getting drilled by Bengals safety Jessie Bates III.
Jets rookie receiver Garrett Wilson is back on the field after being questionable to return against the Bengals with a rib injury on Sunday.

The wideout was hit hard as he made a catch over the middle of the field midway through the second quarter by Bengals safety Jessie Bates III. 

Wilson held on to the football, his fourth catch of the game, but immediately began writhing in pain, taking his helmet off as he was down on the turf. After a visit from the training staff, he was able to walk slowly off the field, shaking Bates' hand as he walked toward the sideline. 

The first-rounder was spotted by reporters heading to New York's locker room. 

On the first snap of the second half, Wilson was with the rest of the starters on offense. That's a great sign considering the wideout is already in the midst of a breakout season, poised to do some serious damage the rest of the way.

After his tremendous performance in Week 2, Wilson entered play on Sunday with 154 receiving yards on 12 catches, already a pivotal piece in this club's fast-improving offense. Factoring in the first half on Sunday, Wilson has already been targeted 26 times by quarterback Joe Flacco in 2022.

