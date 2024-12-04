New York Jets Land Georgia Star Jalon Walker in Latest NFL Mock Draft
The 2025 NFL offseason is going to be incredibly busy for the New York Jets.
The first two orders of business will be finding a new regime. Head coach Robert Saleh was fired after a Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and general manager Joe Douglas met the same fate after a Week 11 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
Figuring out who will take those jobs given the presence of owner Woody Johnson is anyone’s guess. Right now, the Jets don’t seem to be the most attractive job opening given the circumstances.
Beyond ownership, the direction of the team’s roster is unknown.
Will Aaron Rodgers be brought back for another season? That is the biggest question as it will likely determine if the necessary teardown and rebuild begins in 2025 and will have a major impact on their job searches.
Without any decision-makers currently in place, it is hard to predict how the team will operate this offseason when it comes to the NFL draft.
There are a few positions of need, such as a quarterback of the future unless they believe Jordan Travis, a 2024 fifth-round pick who is essentially redshirting this season, is the answer. It is anyone’s guess what the roster will look like once the offseason begins, but they do need some help on the defensive side of the ball as well.
What was expected to be a vaunted pass rush turned out to not be as impactful as hoped. The injury to Pro Bowler Jermaine Johnson II combined with Haason Reddick holding out until Week 8 was a lot to overcome.
With that in mind, it makes sense why Dane Brugler of The Athletic in a recent NFL mock draft has New York selecting a player on the defensive side of the ball. With the No. 6 pick, he has the team landing Georgia Bulldogs hybrid linebacker/edge rusher, Jalon Walker.
“There is a ton of unknown for the Jets organization as it turns the page to the 2025 offseason — time will tell how the new general manager and head coach will view the current roster. Edge rusher and linebacker might both be needs this offseason, though. With his athleticism at 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds, Walker can play either position at a high level.”
Georgia has turned into essentially a minor league system for NFL teams looking to add defensive talent. They have several players selected in the draft every year and some make an immediate impact.
Walker could certainly be the next one given his ideal measurables and athleticism. The versatility that he brings to the field is something coaching staffs will love as they can mix and match personnel depending on the looks the offense are giving.
In an expanded role in 2024, he has recorded 54 total tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, all single-season career bests. He has also defended one pass and recovered two fumbles.
Walker will have the opportunity to cement his lofty draft status on a huge stage as the Bulldogs are projected to be part of the 12-team field in the College Football Playoff this season.